Orosur Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OROXF) Short Interest Update

Orosur Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OROXF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 98.7% from the January 28th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Orosur Mining stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.27. Orosur Mining has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.50.

Orosur Mining Company Profile

Orosur Mining Inc explores, develops, and produces gold projects in South America. Its flagship project is the AnzÃ¡ exploration gold project covering an area of 231 square kilometers located in the Middle Cauca Belt in Antioquia, Colombia. The company was formerly known as Uruguay Mineral Exploration Inc and changed its name to Orosur Mining Inc in January 2010.

