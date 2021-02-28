Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) Director Sells $774,861.02 in Stock

Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) Director Jay Lichter sold 268,118 shares of Otonomy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.89, for a total transaction of $774,861.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jay Lichter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 25th, Jay Lichter sold 311,100 shares of Otonomy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $917,745.00.

Otonomy stock opened at $2.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 8.97 and a quick ratio of 8.97. Otonomy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $6.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.50. The company has a market cap of $140.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.31.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.42 million. Otonomy had a negative net margin of 14,379.87% and a negative return on equity of 108.75%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Otonomy, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OTIC. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otonomy during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Otonomy during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Otonomy by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 30,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 13,522 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Otonomy in the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otonomy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 72.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Otonomy from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Otonomy in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Otonomy from $10.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.42.

Otonomy Company Profile

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

