Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Insider Jeff Evanson Sells 8,554 Shares

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) insider Jeff Evanson sold 8,554 shares of Outlook Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total transaction of $17,877.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,141,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,633.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jeff Evanson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 12th, Jeff Evanson sold 56,973 shares of Outlook Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total transaction of $145,281.15.

OTLK stock opened at $2.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.77 and a 200-day moving average of $1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $4.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.46.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts predict that Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTLK. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 52,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 432.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 110,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 90,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Outlook Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.38.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

