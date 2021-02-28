Ovintiv’s (OVV) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$21.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on OVV. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from C$18.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv to C$24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a hold rating and set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Ovintiv currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$16.07.

OVV stock opened at C$29.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$7.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.81, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$23.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.90. Ovintiv has a one year low of C$2.95 and a one year high of C$30.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.60%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

