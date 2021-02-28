Oxen (LOKI) Hits Market Cap of $45.99 Million

Oxen (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for $0.87 or 0.00001874 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Oxen has traded down 17.7% against the dollar. Oxen has a market cap of $45.99 million and approximately $277,925.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,278.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,439.58 or 0.03110719 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.03 or 0.00360924 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $466.35 or 0.01007714 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $220.81 or 0.00477146 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $179.09 or 0.00386994 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004131 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.05 or 0.00239972 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00022733 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 53,031,485 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.