PAC Global Price Tops $0.0017 on Top Exchanges (PAC)

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. In the last week, PAC Global has traded down 10.2% against the dollar. One PAC Global coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. PAC Global has a total market capitalization of $22.84 million and approximately $35,595.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PAC Global Coin Profile

PAC Global (CRYPTO:PAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,135,432,748 coins. PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PAC Global is paccoin.net. The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

Buying and Selling PAC Global

