Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Sold by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC lessened its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 116,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,262 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $3,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 256.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.60.

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $30.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.17 and a beta of 1.32. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $53.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.37 and a 200 day moving average of $20.11.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 101.30% and a negative net margin of 57.25%. The firm had revenue of $27.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.54 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 339,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $10,972,058.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 884,132 shares in the company, valued at $28,583,987.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lucy Shapiro sold 101,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $5,123,966.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,764,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,195,168 shares of company stock valued at $79,945,094. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

