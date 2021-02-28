Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Sold by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 55.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 46,957 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PACB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 256.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the third quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the third quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 100.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

In other news, Director Lucy Shapiro sold 101,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $5,123,966.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,764,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 339,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $10,972,058.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 884,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,583,987.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,195,168 shares of company stock valued at $79,945,094. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PACB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $30.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.17 and a beta of 1.32. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $53.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.37 and a 200 day moving average of $20.11.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 101.30% and a negative net margin of 57.25%. The business had revenue of $27.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.54 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.