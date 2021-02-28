Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.65. Pacific Premier Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS.

PPBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 30th. Stephens initiated coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

PPBI stock opened at $40.30 on Friday. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.93 and a 52 week high of $41.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 95.95 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and passbook savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Earnings History and Estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI)

