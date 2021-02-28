PainReform Ltd.’s Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:PRFX)

PainReform’s (NASDAQ:PRFX) lock-up period will end on Monday, March 1st. PainReform had issued 2,500,000 shares in its IPO on September 1st. The total size of the offering was $20,000,000 based on an initial share price of $8.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

PRFX stock opened at $6.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.95. PainReform has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $7.85.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PainReform stock. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned about 0.11% of PainReform as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

About PainReform

PainReform Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of pain in Israel. It develops PRF-110, a product based on local anesthetic ropivacaine, which completed Phase II clinical study in hernia repair. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Herzeliya, Israel.

