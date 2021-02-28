Pandion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PAND) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Pandion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PAND)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $25.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.33% from the stock’s current price.

PAND has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pandion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Pandion Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.25.

NASDAQ:PAND opened at $60.20 on Friday. Pandion Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.28 and a 1 year high of $60.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.35.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAND. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Pandion Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $4,801,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pandion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $777,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pandion Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $760,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Pandion Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $1,089,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pandion Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $6,876,000. 35.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pandion Therapeutics Company Profile

Pandion Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various therapeutics to address the unmet needs of patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is PT101, an effector module comprised of an engineered variant of wild-type interleukin-2 (IL-2) fused to a protein backbone that is in Phase 1a clinical trials for the treatment of various autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

