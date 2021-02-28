Pandion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PAND) Stock Rating Lowered by SVB Leerink

Pandion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PAND) was downgraded by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $60.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.33% from the stock’s previous close.

PAND has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pandion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pandion Therapeutics from $25.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.25.

Get Pandion Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:PAND opened at $60.20 on Friday. Pandion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.28 and a 52 week high of $60.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.15 and a 200-day moving average of $16.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Pandion Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $33,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pandion Therapeutics by 542.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Pandion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Pandion Therapeutics by 203.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Pandion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

Pandion Therapeutics Company Profile

Pandion Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various therapeutics to address the unmet needs of patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is PT101, an effector module comprised of an engineered variant of wild-type interleukin-2 (IL-2) fused to a protein backbone that is in Phase 1a clinical trials for the treatment of various autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Pandion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pandion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.