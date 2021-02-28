ParkinGo Price Reaches $0.0356 on Top Exchanges (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. During the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded 31.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. ParkinGo has a total market capitalization of $717,084.38 and approximately $222.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ParkinGo token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0356 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,018.43 or 0.99544569 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00039998 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00008237 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00091339 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000262 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000268 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003369 BTC.

ParkinGo is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 tokens. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

