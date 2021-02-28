Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Acquires 70 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 102.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Equinix were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EQIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,787,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,427,000 after acquiring an additional 257,258 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Equinix by 161.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 307,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,394,000 after purchasing an additional 189,854 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Equinix by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,247,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,605,151,000 after purchasing an additional 187,174 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,723,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,110,803,000 after buying an additional 140,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 300,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,499,000 after buying an additional 133,965 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.92, for a total value of $1,356,412.64. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,458 shares in the company, valued at $5,346,789.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.61, for a total transaction of $1,408,138.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,756,586.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,722 shares of company stock worth $18,731,932 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on EQIX. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Equinix from $915.00 to $942.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Equinix from $845.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $821.89.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $648.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $712.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $740.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $477.87 and a 12-month high of $839.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $2.87 per share. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.33%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

