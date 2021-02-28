Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Buys 144 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Cummins were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 125.8% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Cummins by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total value of $515,519.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,637,475.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total transaction of $2,056,143.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,107.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Cummins from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen boosted their price target on Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.62.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $253.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $240.91 and its 200 day moving average is $224.85. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.03 and a 52 week high of $260.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 35.88%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

