Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $134,000 Stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,737,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,121,000 after purchasing an additional 206,539 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 14.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,769,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,455,000 after acquiring an additional 469,440 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,809,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1,333.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,666,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,562,000 after buying an additional 1,549,877 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,402,000. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IAC opened at $244.83 on Friday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $100.22 and a 52 week high of $266.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $226.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.56.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $6.11. The company had revenue of $848.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.45 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $163.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $208.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.63.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

