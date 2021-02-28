Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $87,000 Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Booking were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,328.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,144.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,960.53. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,107.29 and a fifty-two week high of $2,450.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $23.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BKNG. Wedbush boosted their price target on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Booking from $1,800.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Booking from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,145.23.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.