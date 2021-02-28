Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 15,015 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust reduced its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 63.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,486 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 15,015 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 12.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after acquiring an additional 111,096 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 15,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 13.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,125,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,209,000 after purchasing an additional 255,337 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 62.7% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 56,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 21,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 754,248 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,288,000 after purchasing an additional 17,776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KMI shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.53.

KMI stock opened at $14.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 294.00, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $20.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.81.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

