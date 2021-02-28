Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 6,340 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust decreased its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 69.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,340 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,238,016 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,659,000 after purchasing an additional 421,642 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 103,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 44,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Targa Resources by 40.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,535,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,181 shares in the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 202,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,562,672.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 184,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,528,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $30.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $35.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.76 and a 200 day moving average of $22.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -49.38%.

Several research analysts recently commented on TRGP shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Targa Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.58.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

