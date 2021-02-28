Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Shares Up 4.9%

Shares of Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) shot up 4.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1,235.00 and last traded at $1,234.99. 22 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,177.00.

PGPHF has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered Partners Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Partners Group in a research report on Monday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,228.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,073.10.

Partners Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PGPHF)

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

