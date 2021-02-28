Patricia A. Lang Sells 507 Shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Stock

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $23,327.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,546.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of CFX opened at $44.35 on Friday. Colfax Co. has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $46.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.24 and its 200-day moving average is $35.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -887.00, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15.

Get Colfax alerts:

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Colfax Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFX. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Colfax in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 214.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

CFX has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Colfax from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on Colfax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Colfax in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Colfax from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.18.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.