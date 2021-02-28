Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) will announce ($0.56) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.54) and the lowest is ($0.59). Patterson-UTI Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.45) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will report full-year earnings of ($2.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.43) to ($1.87). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($0.92). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Patterson-UTI Energy.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $220.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.04 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 16.24% and a negative net margin of 56.10%. The business’s revenue was down 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PTEN. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Patterson-UTI Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.88.

Shares of NASDAQ PTEN traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.40. 2,554,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,657,711. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $7.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -8.08%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

