Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Raymond James

Stock analysts at Raymond James started coverage on shares of Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 24.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PAYA. William Blair initiated coverage on Paya in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Paya in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on Paya from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Paya in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Paya has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

Get Paya alerts:

PAYA opened at $12.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.77 and a beta of 0.05. Paya has a 52-week low of $10.38 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.28.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Paya in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Paya in the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Paya in the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Paya in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Paya in the fourth quarter valued at about $420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.21% of the company’s stock.

Paya Company Profile

Paya Holdings Inc provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company process payments across credit/debit card, ACH, and checks. It serves customers through 2,000 distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities, and other B2B goods and services.

See Also: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Paya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.