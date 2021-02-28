Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Acquired by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $5,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Paychex by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,715,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $774,972,000 after purchasing an additional 894,796 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Paychex by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,418,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,270,000 after buying an additional 1,224,938 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,215,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,288,000 after buying an additional 269,726 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,054,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,870,000 after buying an additional 20,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Paychex by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,843,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,741,000 after buying an additional 398,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

PAYX opened at $91.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.98. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $99.95.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.30 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

In related news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total transaction of $337,855.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,871 shares in the company, valued at $842,124.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $4,554,500.00. Insiders sold 136,047 shares of company stock valued at $12,298,953 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.67.

Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

