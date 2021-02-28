Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,188 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $3,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. 74.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

In other news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.69, for a total value of $430,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.91, for a total value of $2,174,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,856,520. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PAYC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Paycom Software from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Paycom Software from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Paycom Software from $455.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Craig Hallum downgraded Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Paycom Software from $457.00 to $513.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $402.67.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $374.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $407.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $372.79. The stock has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.71, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.42 and a 52-week high of $471.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $220.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.57 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.