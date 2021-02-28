PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their neutral rating on shares of PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.50 price target on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $11.50.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a neutral rating on shares of PBF Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PBF Logistics from $8.50 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PBF Logistics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.58.

Shares of NYSE PBFX opened at $11.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $716.59 million, a PE ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.45. PBF Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $19.53.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). PBF Logistics had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 121.45%. The firm had revenue of $89.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.46 million. On average, equities analysts expect that PBF Logistics will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.30%.

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 14,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $123,695.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 25,300 shares of company stock valued at $228,285. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in PBF Logistics in the third quarter worth about $46,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PBF Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PBF Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of PBF Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. 24.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include Delaware City Refining Company LLC (DCR) rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR Truck Rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville Terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

