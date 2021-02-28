PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 59,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIL. VR Adviser LLC raised its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 6.1% in the third quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 7,204,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,377,000 after purchasing an additional 414,577 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP raised its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 31.7% in the third quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,126,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,005,000 after purchasing an additional 271,055 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 594,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,745,000 after purchasing an additional 263,673 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 42.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 569,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,088,000 after purchasing an additional 169,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 180.2% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 491,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,232,000 after acquiring an additional 316,144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Trillium Therapeutics stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,923,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,014. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $20.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.44 and its 200-day moving average is $13.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 2.27.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRIL shares. Bloom Burton lowered Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Trillium Therapeutics from $16.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Trillium Therapeutics from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.85.

In other Trillium Therapeutics news, CEO Jan Skvarka sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $375,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,447.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Penka Petrova sold 2,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total value of $39,834.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,305 shares of company stock worth $565,954.

Trillium Therapeutics Profile

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

