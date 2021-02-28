PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Has $4.07 Million Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,370 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,340 shares during the period. TELUS comprises 1.9% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $4,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirova acquired a new stake in TELUS during the third quarter worth $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in TELUS by 20.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TELUS during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.53% of the company’s stock.

Get TELUS alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TU shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TELUS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

NYSE TU traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $20.04. 1,609,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,506,765. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.20. The company has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. TELUS Co. has a 1-year low of $13.54 and a 1-year high of $21.61.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. TELUS had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 12.02%. Research analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

TELUS Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.