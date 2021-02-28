PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Invests $509,000 in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 35,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 4,615 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter valued at $2,245,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 263.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,644,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640,314 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 409,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,960,000 after acquiring an additional 54,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter valued at $327,000. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of JetBlue Airways from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Vertical Research cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JetBlue Airways has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.64.

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.43. 7,983,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,060,258. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.77 and its 200 day moving average is $13.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.23. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $19.88.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.33 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 18.95% and a negative return on equity of 23.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 67.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 3,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $62,290.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 99 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

