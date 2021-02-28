PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the third quarter worth $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Waste Connections by 225.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WCN traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.69. 1,658,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,131,686. The company has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $70.87 and a one year high of $111.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.56 and a 200 day moving average of $101.93.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.79%.

WCN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Waste Connections from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.83.

In related news, VP Matthew Stephen Black sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total transaction of $214,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,866,298.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.