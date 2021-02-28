PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Sells 25,920 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 25,920 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway accounts for 3.5% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $7,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 11,209,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,190,064,000 after purchasing an additional 141,256 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,586,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,359,403,000 after acquiring an additional 108,548 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 134.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,054,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $994,611,000 after buying an additional 5,195,624 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,955,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $633,963,000 after purchasing an additional 112,849 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 8.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,609,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $596,936,000 after purchasing an additional 447,378 shares in the last quarter. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNI stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,471,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,729. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $65.13 and a 12 month high of $116.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.53. The company has a market cap of $77.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.4803 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.00%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CNI. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $153.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Cowen cut Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.00.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

