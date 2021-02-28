PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.51

PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.51 and traded as high as $7.68. PCTEL shares last traded at $7.56, with a volume of 316,922 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PCTI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered PCTEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. B. Riley raised their price target on PCTEL from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised PCTEL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.52 million, a P/E ratio of 39.79 and a beta of 0.25.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. PCTEL had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.22%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PCTEL, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. PCTEL’s payout ratio is 75.86%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PCTEL by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,406,178 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,239,000 after buying an additional 20,054 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in PCTEL by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,282,649 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,427,000 after buying an additional 230,157 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its holdings in PCTEL by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 705,033 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 187,460 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PCTEL by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 411,023 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 36,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in PCTEL by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 394,305 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 146,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

About PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI)

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wireless network antenna and testing solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things.

