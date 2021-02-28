Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,040 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,580 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.07% of Pegasystems worth $7,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEGA. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 259.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. 47.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pegasystems stock opened at $132.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.66 and a 200 day moving average of $129.13. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $148.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.39 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.09. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 19.29% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PEGA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Pegasystems from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Macquarie increased their price target on Pegasystems from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Pegasystems from $145.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

In other news, SVP Leon Trefler sold 1,759 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.92, for a total value of $225,011.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,841.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total value of $132,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,159.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,743 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,696 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

