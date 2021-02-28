Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Price Target Raised to $182.00

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) had its price objective boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $145.00 to $182.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PEGA. Macquarie raised their target price on Pegasystems from $151.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pegasystems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Pegasystems from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pegasystems has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $145.67.

Shares of Pegasystems stock opened at $132.35 on Thursday. Pegasystems has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $148.80. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of -163.39 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 19.29% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pegasystems will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pegasystems news, SVP Leon Trefler sold 1,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.92, for a total value of $225,011.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,841.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total value of $132,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,159.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,743 shares of company stock worth $1,214,696. Insiders own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEGA. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,233,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,412,000 after buying an additional 173,145 shares in the last quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 212.5% during the 3rd quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. now owns 250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,260,000 after buying an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,342,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,911,000 after buying an additional 118,035 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 281.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 118,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,787,000 after buying an additional 87,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 122.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 117,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,643,000 after buying an additional 64,523 shares in the last quarter. 47.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

