Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Penumbra in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 24th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. William Blair also issued estimates for Penumbra’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.69 million. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS.

PEN has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Penumbra from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Penumbra from $204.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $309.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penumbra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.29.

Shares of PEN stock opened at $284.43 on Friday. Penumbra has a 12-month low of $121.80 and a 12-month high of $314.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of -1,053.44 and a beta of 0.43.

In other news, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total transaction of $1,079,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,737.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arani Bose sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.43, for a total value of $2,594,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 539,506 shares in the company, valued at $139,964,041.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,180 shares of company stock valued at $8,662,854 over the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Penumbra during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 1,466.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 215.6% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Penumbra by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

