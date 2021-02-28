Periscope Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 609,700 Better World Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BWACU)

Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Better World Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BWACU) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 609,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,737,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Better World Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Better World Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $360,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Better World Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $3,454,000.

Shares of BWACU opened at $12.26 on Friday. Better World Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $13.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.07.

Better World Acquisition Profile

Better World Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

