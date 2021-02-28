Periscope Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 750,000 Scion Tech Growth I (OTCMKTS:SCOAU)

Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Scion Tech Growth I (OTCMKTS:SCOAU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,740,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in Scion Tech Growth I during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Scion Tech Growth I in the 4th quarter worth about $769,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Scion Tech Growth I in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,500,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scion Tech Growth I during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,534,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Scion Tech Growth I during the fourth quarter worth about $1,562,000.

Shares of SCOAU stock opened at $10.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.89. Scion Tech Growth I has a 52 week low of $10.11 and a 52 week high of $11.30.

Scion Tech Growth I Company Profile

There is no company description available for Scion Tech Growth I.

