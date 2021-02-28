Periscope Capital Inc. Has $5.91 Million Holdings in Vector Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:VACQU)

Periscope Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:VACQU) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 549,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,600 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vector Acquisition were worth $5,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vector Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $373,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Vector Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $507,000.

OTCMKTS:VACQU opened at $10.85 on Friday. Vector Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $11.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.96.

Vector Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

