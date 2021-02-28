Periscope Capital Inc. Invests $13.26 Million in Good Works Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GWAC)

Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Good Works Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GWAC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,670,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,256,000. Periscope Capital Inc. owned about 7.78% of Good Works Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 5,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $59,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 115,337 shares of company stock worth $1,173,166.

Get Good Works Acquisition alerts:

Good Works Acquisition stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. Good Works Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.29.

About Good Works Acquisition

Good Works Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Featured Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Good Works Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Works Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.