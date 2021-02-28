Periscope Capital Inc. Sells 341,200 Shares of NewHold Investment Corp. (OTCMKTS:NHICU)

Periscope Capital Inc. trimmed its position in NewHold Investment Corp. (OTCMKTS:NHICU) by 48.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 368,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341,200 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in NewHold Investment were worth $3,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NHICU. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in NewHold Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,060,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in NewHold Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,509,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in NewHold Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,719,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in NewHold Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in NewHold Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,006,000.

Shares of NewHold Investment stock opened at $10.88 on Friday. NewHold Investment Corp. has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $11.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.38.

NewHold Investment Profile

NewHold Investment Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as NewHold Industrial Corp. and changed its name to NewHold Investment Corp. in February 2020.

