PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Receives $133.93 Consensus PT from Analysts

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $133.93.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PKI shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on PerkinElmer from $139.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 4,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total value of $600,507.92. Also, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 10,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,595,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,580,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,777 shares of company stock valued at $2,496,960. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 2,830.3% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 173,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,714,000 after acquiring an additional 167,100 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in PerkinElmer by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 270,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,834,000 after purchasing an additional 14,776 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the third quarter worth $18,450,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 478.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 38,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after buying an additional 32,188 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PKI stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.09. 1,223,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,032,608. PerkinElmer has a twelve month low of $62.91 and a twelve month high of $162.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.26.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 21.57%. PerkinElmer’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

