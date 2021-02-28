PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) Lifted to “Conviction-Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) from a neutral rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $61.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $37.00.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded PetroChina from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.48.

Shares of PetroChina stock opened at $35.76 on Thursday. PetroChina has a twelve month low of $27.67 and a twelve month high of $41.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of PetroChina by 44.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 602,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,725,000 after acquiring an additional 183,869 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of PetroChina by 628.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 523,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,073,000 after acquiring an additional 451,408 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PetroChina by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 374,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in PetroChina in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,927,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd increased its holdings in PetroChina by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 106,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after buying an additional 23,364 shares during the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PetroChina Company Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The company's Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

