PetroTal (OTCMKTS:PTALF) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of PetroTal (OTCMKTS:PTALF) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of PTALF stock opened at $0.25 on Friday. PetroTal has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.27.

Get PetroTal alerts:

PetroTal Company Profile

PetroTal Corp. engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of crude oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its primary property is the Bretana oil field located in the Maranon Basin of northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Sterling Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PetroTal Corp.

Featured Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for PetroTal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroTal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.