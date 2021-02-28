Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 205,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,136 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $11,239,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 371,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,666,000 after purchasing an additional 66,937 shares in the last quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 581,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 48,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PFE shares. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $33.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.01. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $43.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $186.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 52.88%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

