Phala Network (PHA) Price Tops $0.53 on Major Exchanges

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. Over the last week, Phala Network has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar. Phala Network has a market capitalization of $78.70 million and approximately $26.49 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phala Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00001200 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00054860 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $334.68 or 0.00753361 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00030448 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006875 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00030357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00056872 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00039363 BTC.

Phala Network Profile

Phala Network (CRYPTO:PHA) is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 147,623,146 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Buying and Selling Phala Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phala Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phala Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

