Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,606 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Photronics were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Photronics by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,864,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,256,000 after acquiring an additional 333,535 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Photronics by 1.9% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 998,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,949,000 after acquiring an additional 19,055 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Photronics by 2.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 898,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,084,000 after acquiring an additional 25,378 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Photronics by 35.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 867,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,643,000 after acquiring an additional 226,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its position in Photronics by 44.0% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 494,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,928,000 after acquiring an additional 151,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $11.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.10. Photronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $13.65.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Photronics had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 3.60%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 3,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $36,087.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 130,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,457,531.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 8,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $98,245.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,073 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,019.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,915 shares of company stock worth $911,392. Company insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday.

Photronics Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

