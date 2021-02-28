Photronics, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Photronics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Photronics’ FY2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 5.55%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday.

Photronics stock opened at $11.91 on Friday. Photronics has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $13.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.10. The company has a market cap of $755.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.91.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,328,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,270,000 after purchasing an additional 464,017 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,580,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,633,000 after purchasing an additional 501,776 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,252,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,973,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,060,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,837,000 after purchasing an additional 251,187 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 1.9% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 998,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,949,000 after purchasing an additional 19,055 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Photronics news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 8,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $98,245.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,073 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,019.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kang Jyh Lee sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $143,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 203,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,068.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,915 shares of company stock worth $911,392. Company insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

