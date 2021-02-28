Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNFP. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,270,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,205,000 after purchasing an additional 311,240 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,762,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,075,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,866,000 after purchasing an additional 261,537 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,578,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,119,000 after purchasing an additional 251,678 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,346,000. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 2,300 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $165,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,656. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 5,901 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total value of $427,940.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 201,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,590,951.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,014 shares of company stock worth $3,402,376 in the last 90 days. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $81.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.37. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $86.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $304.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.54 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 22.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PNFP shares. TheStreet raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

