Pioneer Natural Resources Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $9.15 Per Share (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann forecasts that the oil and gas development company will post earnings of $9.15 per share for the year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PXD. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Truist lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $135.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.82.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $148.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.66, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.61 and a 200-day moving average of $106.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 26.89%.

In other news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 6,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total transaction of $782,399.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,026 shares in the company, valued at $5,352,363.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total value of $111,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,911,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,228 shares of company stock valued at $950,769 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PXD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,603,825 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $182,676,000 after acquiring an additional 14,972 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 177,190 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $20,196,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 243.7% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 139,603 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $15,899,000 after acquiring an additional 98,983 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,277,457 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $370,724,000 after acquiring an additional 201,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $308,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

