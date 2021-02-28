Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target Raised to $158.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $155.00 to $158.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q1 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a buy rating for the company. Truist raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $161.00 to $149.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $139.82.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $148.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of 145.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $153.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.80.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.89%.

In other news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 6,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total value of $782,399.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,352,363.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total value of $57,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,723 shares in the company, valued at $1,339,235.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,228 shares of company stock worth $950,769 over the last 90 days. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 200.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,034.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

